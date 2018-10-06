2018 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is Here. All You Need to Know

Mercedes-Benz has launched the latest generation G63 AMG in India at a price of Rs 2.19 crores (ex-showroom). The new generation Mercedes-AMG G63 stays true to its squared-off foundations with its chiselled body and straight lines but adds a bit of sanity for the first time ever with its share of subtle curves. Mercedes-Benz has infused its new design elements like its grille design, LED headlamps, alloy wheel design and bumpers.

Under the hood of the new Mercedes G63 AMG is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 that delivers 576PS of power and a peak torque of 850Nm. The SUV gets the automaker’s latest AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC allwheel-drive system as standard. With the five ‘Dynamic Select’ on-road modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual)the output characteristics can be changed from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The 0-100kmph is done and dusted in 4.4 seconds and then the car will go on to hit an electronically limited top speed of 220kmph.

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 comes packed with advanced safety and assistance features like Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist, a total of 9 airbags and AMG high-performance braking system.