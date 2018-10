Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra on Friday brought her daughter Aaradhya to the event and the two twinned in their pearl-white and red gowns.

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai looked glorious in her pearl-white and red outfit as she became the showstopper for Manish Malhotra during the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha.

Check out their photo below:

View this post on Instagram ?Happy Birthday my Mickling??? ?Love Forever ? A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT