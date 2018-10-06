India

Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Land Punishment For Students

Oct 6, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Less than a minute
‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

A government school has been reported to punish its students for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

This comes at a time when being patriotic or your identity as an Indian is being questioned.

The incident occurred in M.A.M Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher named Javed Akhtar had punished the students for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ the school mainly comprised of Muslim teachers.

A recently punished student was made to stand under the sun for long hours. This was said by a teacher of the facility. The incident has come to light after Shiv Kumar Jaiswal, the Committee Manager of Manas Temple, a social organisation, along with his colleagues visited the school and questioned the staff & students.

However, the school’s principal invalidated the claims stating that the institution always instilled patriotism into their students.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 28, 2017, 01:13 pm IST

Famous Bollywood actor passed away

Jan 27, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Railway rowdies beware; man records crimes against women

Dec 16, 2017, 07:32 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi is the captain of ‘sinking ship’,says BJP leader

Sep 28, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

This is How Kerala Govt Responded to Supreme court’s Ruling on Sabarimala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close