Chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Land Punishment For Students

A government school has been reported to punish its students for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

This comes at a time when being patriotic or your identity as an Indian is being questioned.

The incident occurred in M.A.M Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher named Javed Akhtar had punished the students for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ the school mainly comprised of Muslim teachers.

A recently punished student was made to stand under the sun for long hours. This was said by a teacher of the facility. The incident has come to light after Shiv Kumar Jaiswal, the Committee Manager of Manas Temple, a social organisation, along with his colleagues visited the school and questioned the staff & students.

However, the school’s principal invalidated the claims stating that the institution always instilled patriotism into their students.