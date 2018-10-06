Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Don’t Miss Deepika and Ranveer dancing together on Khalibali Song: Video

The actor never missed a single change to adore his lady love. This time also, he gave many compliments leaving her blushing.

Oct 6, 2018, 02:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh are one of the much loved onscreen jodis. Whenever both of them come together, it is hard for people to not fall for their adorable chemistry.

Lately, the stars graced a media summit in Delhi and along with giving answers to various questions, both of them also grooved to the beats of Khalibali. One of the members from the audience requested both the stars to dance together. Deepika perfectly matched steps with Ranveer and proved that she is as crazy as he is. The actor never missed a single change to adore his lady love. This time also, he gave many compliments leaving her blushing.

Tags

Related Articles

Arvind
May 22, 2018, 07:41 am IST

Will cut hands of people who touch women inappropriately,says Bhartiya Samaj Party leader

Trump
Jun 14, 2018, 05:10 pm IST

USA’s Oldest First-Time President Donald Trump turns 72

Aug 16, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon shares Stunning Diving Video and Pics

Dec 5, 2017, 09:36 pm IST

Widow model had affairs with more than 100 men claims she is saving relations

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close