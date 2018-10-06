Don’t Miss Deepika and Ranveer dancing together on Khalibali Song: Video

Actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh are one of the much loved onscreen jodis. Whenever both of them come together, it is hard for people to not fall for their adorable chemistry.

Lately, the stars graced a media summit in Delhi and along with giving answers to various questions, both of them also grooved to the beats of Khalibali. One of the members from the audience requested both the stars to dance together. Deepika perfectly matched steps with Ranveer and proved that she is as crazy as he is. The actor never missed a single change to adore his lady love. This time also, he gave many compliments leaving her blushing.