Deepika Padukone and boyfriend Ranveer Singh spotted walking by holding hands at Mumbai

Oct 6, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Ranveer-Deepika

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, have been making headlines due to their alleged romance.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand in hand.

The alleged couple had gone to Delhi to attend an event and were spotted while on their way back.

Check out the photos and videos from their latest airport spotting here:

 

On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Simmba. Deepika has also announced her next project. She is teaming up with Meghna Gulzar for her next film which is based on the life story of acid violence survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

