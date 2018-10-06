Latest NewsIndia

Driver Lets a Monkey Take Control of the Bus Steering. Watch the SHOCKING Video

Oct 6, 2018, 03:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

With all the news of bus accidents that goes around, one can only hope that the drivers handling the people mover will be a little more careful. But your confidence in the bus journeys won’t get any better if you see this video. A video of a bus driver in Karnataka driving with a langur sitting on the steering wheel has gone viral on social media. For putting the lives of the passengers in danger, the bus driver has been rightly suspended.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on their Twitter handle. In the video, a langur can be seen sitting on the steering wheel as the driver drives the KSRTC  (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus.  Check out the video here:

Reactions opposing and supporting the suspension have poured in. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions.

Tags

Related Articles

prominent-pakistan-channel-geo-tv-gets-suspended
Apr 8, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Prominent Pakistan channel Geo TV gets suspended

Nov 20, 2017, 05:32 pm IST

Sharing the Food Routine of Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Jun 1, 2018, 12:02 am IST

CPI(M) retained Congress bastion thanks to shrewd campaigning

Oct 26, 2017, 05:51 pm IST

APAI launches Insurance card for Indian air passengers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close