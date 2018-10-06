Latest NewsIndia

EC Announces Poll Dates on 5 States. BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2018, 03:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Election Commission addressed a press conference on the dates of the assembly elections in four states – in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram. Here are all the details we know so far.

Elections will be held in two phases in Chhattisgarh
Phase 1

Notification on October 16th
Last date of nomination October 23
Scrutiny of nominations October 24
Last date of withdrawal – October 26
Poll on November 12

Phase 2

Last date of nomination November 2
Last date of withdrawal November 5
Poll on November 20

MADHYA PRADESH and MIZORAM

Election schedule in Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) will be the same. Elections will be held in a single phase in both states.

Last date of filing nomination – November 9

Date of scrutiny – November 12

Last date for withdrawal of candidature – November 14

Date of voting – November 28

Counting date – December 11

TELANGANA and RAJASTHAN

Telangana and Rajasthan will go to polls together. Elections will be held in a single phase in both states.

Last date of filing nomination – November 19

Date of scrutiny – November 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidature – November 22

Date of voting – December 7

Counting date – December 11

