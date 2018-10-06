Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 6, 2018

Aries

Your partner may finally agree to be your life partner or for those in marriage, it will be fruitful day to be with your loved ones. You will have chance to go and have sumptuous meal either with your loved ones or some long lost but influential friend. You are more likely to start a new venture with your friends that may be more focused on creating positive influence on society.

Taurus

You may spend money on expensive food or outing and parties. You will win over your opponents and will have financial and professional success today. You are mentally worried and emotionally insecure today Your success will rub on too many and your loved ones will look out for direction from you. Overall a good day for you.

Cancer

Overall it is an interesting day. Be careful in any new venture or investments as the chance of failure is high. Invest only after proper due diligence. There is a general fear of monetary loss and better not to invest in any speculative businesses like stocks and shares.

Gemini

Leo

Your laziness and insolent attitude finally catch up with you. You will face bit of obstacles and trouble in your work front. You will feel you are not on top of your task and there is some fear of failure. It is just a passing phase.

Virgo

You will have positive gains financially. There is a chance that you may go out for a dinner with your loved ones or friends and family. You may start a public activity or initiative and that will make people near and dear inspired with you.

Libra

Scorpio

You may find some obstruction with your colleagues and face hiccups in your professional life. You will be in spiritual inclined state of mind. Try to be grounded and focus on your task that you want to achieve.

Sagittarius

You will have decent mental peace and it is overall a good day for you. You will get diverted and seek pleasures from opposite sex as you find that people of opposite sex are more attracted to you today. Take a rest and relax. It is good time to reflect and contemplate on your next course of action.

Capricorn

Focus on higher self and meditate. Avoid confrontation. Party, great food and entertainment is on cards. Give them the space but be considerate and caring towards them. Overall today is the day to lie low. Get ready for a short trip.

Aquarius

Your family members, friends may be cynical and unhappy with your attitude towards them. Just lie low and slowly build the trust. Be careful in any new investment. Do not go in speculative investment today as they are high chances of losses.

Pisces

Ensure you are having tasty food to avoid any indigestion. You may be in for short journey and it may turn to be blessing in disguise. Try to nice to your partner and do not rush the partner for commitments. You may fall sick and generally find weak and lethargic.