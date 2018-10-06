Latest NewsIndia

Incredible Biplab Kumar Deb Does 45 Push-Ups in One Go! Watch Video

Oct 6, 2018, 06:43 pm IST
Biplab Deb Kumar may have been a target of may trollers, making memes out of some of his controversial statements, but then in terms of his physical ability, you have to take a bow. He is mostly in the news for his bizarre claims challenging theories of science but on the stage of India Today Conclave East 2018 in Kolkata Biplab Deb won applauds for his fitness.

When Biplab Deb was prompted by Conclave East 2018 moderator and India Today Managing Editor Rahul Kanwal, the Tripura chief minister accepted the challenge to do 45 push-ups in one go. Then he did this grand style while Rahul did it from the other side and surprised everyone with his fitness. Don’t Believe us? Watch the video here:

In June this year, Deb said at an event in Agartala that all youths should give push-ups and become fit. He also said that he had accepted ‘Fitness Challenge of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“I have accepted the challenge and tweeted myself giving 20 push-ups. I could have given 20 more. Youths will feel good and fresh if they give 20, 30, 40 push-ups every morning. It will become a habit for them. If all youths give push-ups, automatically, Tripura will develop 56-inch chest and follow direction of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ for development”, Deb told at the event in June.

