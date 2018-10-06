Interpol President Vanishes During Trip

SHOCKING!!! Interpol President Meng Hongwei has been reported as missing.

Meng Hongwei was reported missing after travelling to his native country last week. Not only is he the President of Interpol but also the vice minister for public safety in China.

His family has not heard any news of him since he left the Interpol headquarters in Lyon on the 25th of September.

However, it has been reported that he had not gone ‘missing’ in France but rather in China. According to ‘The South China Morning Post’ a source as saying Mr Meng, 64, was “taken away” for questioning in China.

While France Interpol has begun investigation from their side yesterday, ‘The South China Morning Post’hinted that Meng may have been the latest target of an ongoing campaign against corruption in China.

The newspaper said that upon landing last week Meng was “taken away” for questioning by what it said were “discipline authorities”. The term usually describes investigators in the ruling Communist Party who probe graft and political disloyalty.

Meng is the first from his country to serve as Interpol’s president, a post that is largely symbolic but powerful in status and not without political weight. But because Interpol’s secretary-general is responsible for the day-to-day running of the police agency’s operations, Meng’s absence may have a little operational effect.

His term as Interpol’s President is due to run until 2020.