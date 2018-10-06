ISL 2018: Goa Proves Too Hot to Handle For Chennayin FC

Chennaiyin FC’s aim was to make a course correction after their opening round loss to Bengaluru FC but things haven’t gone exactly the way they wanted it to be in their encounter against FC Goa.

Goa drew first blood in the 12th minute itself. Edu Bedia connected perfectly and managed to score inside a crowded box. We have seen a number of strikers taking a wild kick and completely messing up shots like these. But there were no mistakes here. Because the ball came to Edu Bedia after one of the Chennaiyin defenders took a wild kick to clear it and missed the ball completely. It was quite astonishing.

8 minutes into the second half, Seriton Fernandes squared it into the box, Coro got to the ball and an easy finish in the end. Sloppy defending from Chennaiyin FC and they were being picked apart at their own home. Goa had raised a comfortable lead of 2-0. If that wasn’t enough, on the 80th minute, Mourtada Fall increased the lead of Goa.

Except in patches, Chennaiyin FC never looked like making it back to the match at any point, handing Goa a comfortable win.