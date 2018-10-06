KeralaLatest News

Kerala State Electricity Board Issues this Important Warning and You Should check this Out

Oct 6, 2018, 11:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala is only beginning to recover from the floods that caused extensive damage to the state, but then the news of another rain alert has spread some concern among people. IMD has issued a cyclone alert and the entire state has been put on alert. Kerala State Electricity Board has now issued a warning of a different sort.

KSEB warned that there is fake news about power failure spreading through social media and asked people to be wary of it. There are even messages that say the entire state will have power loss. This is what forced KSEB to send a message to people through their official page.

Meanwhile, the low pressure which formed around Arabian sea is found moving towards Oman coast. Also, the low pressure can convert itself to a cyclone in 24 hours. Red alert warnings have been withdrawn from Idukki and Malappuram districts.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 28, 2018, 07:10 pm IST

Suzuki launches Intruder Special Edition in India : Price and Features

Aug 4, 2017, 11:19 am IST

Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to four !

Rahul001
Jul 25, 2018, 06:24 am IST

Congress party will support whoever defeats BJP and RSS,says Rahul Gandhi

Jul 2, 2017, 08:44 pm IST

Etihad Airways lifts electronics ban on flights to US

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close