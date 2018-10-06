Navratri Special Recipe : Non Fried Sabudana vada

Peel and boil potatoes.

Tapioca pearls.

In a bowl mash boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients one by one. Save sabudana/tapioca for the last.

Knead everything together till it’s well blended. Add sabudana/tapioca and mix again.

Mixture will look like this. I have used Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) in this recipe but you can always substitute it with water chestnut flour (singhara flour) or wheat flour- if not fasting. The results will be the same.

Spread the mixture out on the counter and cut them like round patties/cutlets.

Depending on the size it will yield 15 cutlets/patties.

Heat and grease a non stick pan on a medium flame. Transfer cutlets/patties onto the hot pan and cook till evenly brown on both the side – turning occasionally.

Beautifully toasted cutlets/patties.

If using the appe pan/Ebleskiver Pan, then heat pan on a medium flame. Grease each mould with oil place cutlets/patties in each mould. Cover and cook till evenly brown on both the side.