Navratri Special Recipe : Non Fried Sabudana vada

Sabudana cutlets also referred to as Sabudana/Tapioca tikki, or sabudana vada is a traditional deep fried snack enjoyed all around the country. These crispy fritters are made with soaked tapioca pearls, boiled potatoes, buckwheat flour and seasoned with mild spices.
Crispy and crunchy fritters made with soaked tapioca pearls. A gluten-free and vegan Sabudana Cutlets recipe cooked in appe pan/Ebleskiver pan to save some calories!
INGREDIENTS
1 cup Soaked Sabudana/Sago
2- 3 teaspoon Buckwheat Flour (kuttu ka atta)
3-4 small Boiled Potatoes
2-3 tablespoon Roasted and coarsely crushed peanuts
1/2 tablespoon Chopped cilantro leaves
1/4- 1/2 teaspoon Red chili powder
Salt to taste (Vrat salt – Saindha namak)
Oil for Toasting
METHOD
Peel and boil potatoes.
Tapioca pearls.
In a bowl mash boiled potatoes and add all the ingredients one by one. Save sabudana/tapioca for the last.
Knead everything together till it’s well blended. Add sabudana/tapioca and mix again.
Mixture will look like this. I have used Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) in this recipe but you can always substitute it with water chestnut flour (singhara flour) or wheat flour- if not fasting. The results will be the same.
Spread the mixture out on the counter and cut them like round patties/cutlets.
Depending on the size it will yield 15 cutlets/patties.
Heat and grease a non stick pan on a medium flame. Transfer cutlets/patties onto the hot pan and cook till evenly brown on both the side – turning occasionally.
Beautifully toasted cutlets/patties.
If using the appe pan/Ebleskiver Pan, then heat pan on a medium flame. Grease each mould with oil place cutlets/patties in each mould. Cover and cook till evenly brown on both the side.
Serve with your favorite chutney and enjoy these delicious and tasty cutlets/patties!!
You can even fry these cutlets in hot oil until crunchy and crispy.
Crunchy and crispy sabudana cutlets are ready.
