Navratri Special Recipe : Panchamrutam

Panchamrut is a traditional recipe used in Hindu religious functions.It is believed to be purifying and nourishing and is used during the pujas and later given as prasad too.The name signifies that this nectar-like substance is made with five ingredients, including dairy products and honey.A garnish of basil leaves gives the Panchamrut a nice flavour and aroma too.

Ingredients

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp fresh curds (dahi)

1/2 tsp ghee

1/2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp honey

For The Garnish

tulsi leaves

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk.

Serve garnished with tulsi leaves.