Price of These Phones Will Go Down in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Mobile phone companies have announced to slash their handset prices by up to 62 percent for upcoming four-day sale at e-commerce portal Flipkart starting October 11. Here are some of the deals on mobile phones that you can have during these days.

Realme C1 will be available for Rs 6,999. Launched only recently, the Realme C1 is originally priced at Rs 8,990, but during the Big Billion sale, Flipkart will be offering flat Rs 2,000 approx discount on the phone.

Huawei’s Honor brand has slashed prices of its 4G smartphones in the range of Rs 500-Rs 8,000 for BBD sale. It will offer high-end Honor 10 smartphone by Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,999 a unit for BBD sale.

Asus has will sell its newly launched 4G smartphones with discount in the range of Rs 1000-2000 a unit.

Panasonic P91 comes with an MRP of Rs 7,990 but during the Big Billion sale, the phone will be available for Rs 2,999. Now that’s a great deal.

Infinix Smart 2 will be selling for Rs 4,999. During the Big billion sale, Flipkart will be offering Rs 2,000 approx discount on the MRP of the phone which is Rs 6,999.

Oppo A71 3GB RAM and 16GB storage model will be selling for a pruce tag of Rs 6,990 down from its MRP of Rs 10,990.

Honor 7S will be selling for a discounted price of Rs 6,499 down from its MRP of Rs 8,999. This is one of the great deals that Flipkart will offer on a budget phone during the Big Billion sale.

“Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 29,990 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000,” Samsung said in a statement. The BBD sale is starting from mid-night of October 10 but the sale of smartphones will begin next day. So what are you waiting for? Prepare Your cash now