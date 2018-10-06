KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar Reveals Who is Behind the Sabarimala Conspiracy and It is Not the Left!

Oct 6, 2018, 06:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Easwar, a member of priest family of Sabarimala temple has been at the forefront of all the protest and other activities that seek to keep the traditions and customs of the temple intact. The Supreme court verdict that allows
women of all ages entry into Sabarimala hasn’t been received well by many devotees and Rahul Easwar is at the
forefront of the movement consolidating these forces. Now Rahul himself has revealed who is behind the conspiracy in Sabarimala issue, but no it is not the left parties.

Rahul says the conspiracy is by the far right forces to burst into the customs and traditions of all the other
religion and places of worship. ” When this is done by keeping a Hindu temple in front, this will get the ‘secular’
tag”. He says the idea is to slowly smugggle Uniform Civil Code by showing people that they have done a great
compromise in the Sabarimala temple issue.

“I initially thought it was Barkha Dutt and left liberals behind the conspiracy, then i thought it is the Young Lawyers
association. Later it seemed some of the muslims and christians are behind this. But now i have realised that it is
the ones who keep the Brahminical attitude in Hindu religion who are the real brains behind this conspiracy.

It will be interesting to see how different political parties respond to Rahul Easwar’s statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 30, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

For the first time, mobile with 10GB RAM soon to launch in India

Dec 14, 2017, 07:14 pm IST

Police stopped and arrested several Congress workers after the election

Aug 21, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Maharashtra sex workers donate huge amount for Kerala flood relief fund

first gold medal
Apr 5, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

India’s first gold medal; national anthem at the Commonwealth Games

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close