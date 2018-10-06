Rahul Easwar Reveals Who is Behind the Sabarimala Conspiracy and It is Not the Left!

Rahul Easwar, a member of priest family of Sabarimala temple has been at the forefront of all the protest and other activities that seek to keep the traditions and customs of the temple intact. The Supreme court verdict that allows

women of all ages entry into Sabarimala hasn’t been received well by many devotees and Rahul Easwar is at the

forefront of the movement consolidating these forces. Now Rahul himself has revealed who is behind the conspiracy in Sabarimala issue, but no it is not the left parties.

Rahul says the conspiracy is by the far right forces to burst into the customs and traditions of all the other

religion and places of worship. ” When this is done by keeping a Hindu temple in front, this will get the ‘secular’

tag”. He says the idea is to slowly smugggle Uniform Civil Code by showing people that they have done a great

compromise in the Sabarimala temple issue.

“I initially thought it was Barkha Dutt and left liberals behind the conspiracy, then i thought it is the Young Lawyers

association. Later it seemed some of the muslims and christians are behind this. But now i have realised that it is

the ones who keep the Brahminical attitude in Hindu religion who are the real brains behind this conspiracy.

It will be interesting to see how different political parties respond to Rahul Easwar’s statement.