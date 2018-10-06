KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Red Alert for 2 Districts in Kerala, Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The shutters of Idukki-Cheruthoni dam, Pamba, Moozhiar and Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta, Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad, Sholayar, Peechi and Chimini dams

Oct 6, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Kerala continues to remain on alert on Saturday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state till October 8. Meanwhile, all the government schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Friday as parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin in the state experienced heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Puducherry.

In Kerala, a red alert for Idukki and Malappuram districts was issued by the IMD for October 7. The shutters of the Neyyar and Aruvikara dams and Malampuzha dam in Palakkad were lifted on Friday to release water in view of the forecast of heavy rain in the coming days. Kochi, Thrissur and Malappuram districts in the state were lashed by rainfall on Friday. As a precautionary measure, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the deployment of five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode.

The shutters of Idukki-Cheruthoni dam, Pamba, Moozhiar and Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta, Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad, Sholayar, Peechi and Chimini dams in Thrissur district would be opened, if necessary. The government has also issued a warning to people living on the banks of rivers including the Pamba and Periyar.

