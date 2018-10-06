Sabarimala Verdict : Non-believers need not interfere in believer’s affairs , Says Muslim League

The Supreme court opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 judgment, beating back centuries-old traditions of the temple management to deny the right to worship to women of procreating age. For decades, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed entry into the shrine as the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the temple, cited the ‘celibate’ nature of the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Kerala Govt has started preparations for implementing the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. In the police headquarters, the top officers are charting out plans to deploy women police officers at Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Kerala Muslim League has come forward in support of Ayyappa devotees who are against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

Muslim League State General Secretary KPA Majeed, rejecting CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s remarks, said that Kodiyeri, a non-believer, need not interfere in the matters of believers.

“Kodiyeri has raked up mosque issue in order to hide his anxiety in Sabarimala issue. People can go to any extent to protect their beliefs. The government or court need not interfere in matters related to beliefs,” he said.

Kodiyeri recently made the comment that discrimination should not be shown to women in religious centres including Sunni mosques.