Shilpa Shetty Opens about Dating Rumours with Salman Khan before Marriage

Salman Khan has been linked with many Bollywood actresses in the past. The unmarried superstar was also once rumoured to be dating Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa was on a promotional spree for her upcoming dating-based web show when she commented on her equation with Salman. She mentioned that she never dated Salman but his dad shared quite a close bond with him. In fact, she revealed that Salman rushed to her place when he got to know about her father’s death; he sat on the bar, put his head on the table and cried for long because both he and Shilpa’s father used to have a good time over drinks there.

Praising Salman, Shilpa said, “We didn’t go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving and grounded human being”.

She added, “I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried”.