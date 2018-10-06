Latest Newscelebrities

Tanushree Dutta files a police complaint against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya

Oct 6, 2018, 10:50 pm IST
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station against actor Nana Patekar and choreographer and film director Ganesh Acharya in connection with a 2008 movie set incident.

Tanushree Dutta Dutta, 34, has accused actor Nana Patekar of physically and sexually harassing her during the shoot of a 2008 film Horn OK Pleasse.

She had also claimed that Nana demanded she should shoot a lewd step with him and when she refused, members of a political party were called who threatened her and vandalised her car.

Nana had dismissed the allegations while a journalist and an assistant director on the film corroborated Tanushree’s account.

A number of Bollywood personalities have spoken in Tanushree’s favour including Farhan Akhtar, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra.

