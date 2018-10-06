Latest NewsAutomobile

Tata Motors announces new brand ambassador for for its new Tigor

Tata Motors is all set to roll out the updated Tigor sedan on 10th October, 2018

Oct 6, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
Tata Motors is all set to roll out the updated Tigor sedan on 10th October, 2018. Ahead of its official launch, the carmaker has announced Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for the new Tata Tigor. After the Nexon Kraz Edition and Tiago NRG, it will be third launch from the home-grown carmaker for this festive season.

Endorsing the stylish Tata Tigor, Hrithik Roshan said, “I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be part of this journey. The Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features. I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel. I wish Tata Tigor good luck ahead of its launch.”

 

