These are the Top Deals on Mobile Phone to Expect in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon India will be hosting its ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10 till October 15. Ahead of the sale, the retail giant has revealed a few benefits that it will be offering to its customers. These benefits include – free mobile insurance, free extended warranty, free installation and more on a wide range of products. Here are the top model Phones you can expect at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 29,999. The base model of OnePlus 6 is officially priced at Rs 34,999.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones will be up for grabs during the Amazon sale. Starting with the Galaxy S9, this smartphone will be available at Rs 42,990. Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 23,990 during the sale. Budget Samsung phones including Galaxy On7 Prime, On5 Pro and On7 Pro will be available at Rs 10,990, Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,790 respectively.

Amazon-exclusive Vivo V9 Pro gets a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing its price down to Rs 17,990 from Rs 19,990.

Customers purchasing new smartphone during the sale will get a free screen replacement and they can also opt in for total damage protection, which will start at Re 1. The company will offer free one year extended warranty on appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and TVs.

The company is also offering unified delivery and installation on all of the appliances sold on the platform by brands like TCL, BPL, Godrej, etc across 10 cities. This will help consumers select one date for the installation of all their appliances for free.