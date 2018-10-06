This is how Ranveer – Deepika reacted to Tanushree – Nana Sexual Harassment Case

Actress Tanushree Dutta’s sexual allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar have once again sparked Mee Too debate in Bollywood. From Priyanka Chopra to Farhan Akhtar, many Bollywood bigwigs have come out in support of the actress and the latest ones to join the bandwagon are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Both the stars were seen as guests at the recent HT summit where they expressed their views on the ongoing controversy.

The actor stated that it takes courage to speak publicly about it adding that harassment of any kind is wrong. He said, “But if it has happened, then it takes a lot of courage for somebody to come out and speak about it. You know you have been through some very disturbing experience. It takes courage to speak publicly about it. Therefore you must consider what this person is saying. If it has happened, it is absolutely wrong and I condemn it emphatically.”

Deepika said that Mee Too movement is not about gender and it is about the victory of right over wrong. She said, “I feel #MeToo movement is not about gender. It’s about the victory of right over wrong. I think anyone who faces any sort of discrimination or any sort of abuse, we as people must support that person. It’s not about a woman or a man or female vs male. Let’s not complicate or get confused in any manner. It’s never about gender.”