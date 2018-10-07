ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC takes on Jamshedpur FC in Home Ground- Match Preview

The fight for the top position on the ISL table will be on at Bengaluru, as Jamshedpur is coming against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium this Sunday. A houseful stadium will be arriving to watch the last season finalists, play one of the ‘strongest on paper’ team.

Jamshedpur FC playing their second consecutive away match ended their first match 2 goals ahead of Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC had got past Chennaiyin FC with a single sharp strike from the Venezuelan striker Miku.

Bengaluru FC

The Blues have started off the season, showing the doubters that their performance has not left with their coach. Bengaluru FC, who were under their new head coach, Carlos Cuadrat managed to secure a win, a confidence boost to the Spanish man.

However, BFC lacked various elements on the field against Chennaiyin FC. The good old rhythm they owned was not found anywhere on the field and the first half was mostly to the visitors, except the goal in the 41st minute.

Cuadrat wouldn’t want to repeat his mistakes and will be aiming at a better win this time. Rahul Bheke was a weak link for the opponents in the last game.

Jamshedpur FC

The Men of Steel will be hoping to continue their momentum from Mumbai at Bengaluru too. Cesar Ferrando’s Indian debut as a coach can be reviewed as a success.

His decision of playing two foreign midfielders in the holding positions should be given credit. The role played by them was crucial in the team’s win.

Jamshedpur FC will be missing the Indian spiderman Subrata Pal once again at the post. But still, Subhasish Roy was not bad against Mumbai City FC and will not be a worry for the coach.

The defence was well organized, rising to the occasion whenever needed. Yumnam Raju impressed with seven tackles and 30 passes. The defensive midfielders – Memo and Mario Arques were equally involved in attacks and defence, making things easy for the men at the front.

This will be a huge advantage for the Jamshedpur club to slow down the pacy Bengaluru FC attack. Upfront, Jerry Mawhmingthanga was at the peak of his form taking shots, opening up chances and building dangerous attacks.

The possibility of a change in the midfield still remains, as the legendary Tim Cahill is out of suspension and ready for his ISL debut. Carlos Calvo might be the one going out. The Australian striker’s position needs to be balanced and will most probably be placed just behind the forward.

A comparatively poor outing from Sumeet Passi in the last game might put him on the bench, making way for Farukh Choudhary. This also opens up a chance of playing Sergio Cidoncha or Tim Cahill as the lone striker as Choudhary can be appointed to the duties in midfield.