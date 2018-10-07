Cash, Gold & Silver Seized From Government Official’s House

In a raid conducted in a government official’s home cash & gold were seized.

The raid took place at Karnataka government TR Swamy’s house where the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized 4.52 crore cash, 3 cars, 1.6 kg of gold, 7.5 kg of silver, eight houses, 11 sites and 14 acres of agricultural land.

Government officials NG Gowdaiah, Chandragouda B. Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests in Belagavi’s Khanpur division and Chidanand B Minchinal Assistant Executive Engineer in the Drinking Water Department of Bagalkot division houses were also raided by the ACB.