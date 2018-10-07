CPI(M) Confused on Whether to Have Alliance to With Congress Or Not!

A strong difference in opinion is brewing among top leaders of CPI(M) regarding whether or not to join hands with Congress party in the five states where the election dates have been announced. IN the Central Committee held in New Delhi, one faction of the members held the view that there shouldn’t be any kind of association with Congress while the other group said that this will be in violation of the decision earlier taken at Party Congress.

In the 22nd Party Congress, initially it was decided not to have any alliance with Congress but later by the intervention of Sitaram Yechury, this decision was revoked and was modified. This modification in no way meant to have a formal alliance with Congress but it was in a way a green signal to have a certain understanding with Congress for dealing with the election. Prakash Karat and Kerala leaders are completely against any such association with Congress party.

It will be interesting to see how COmmunist party come out of this challenge in the coming days. The central committee also offered all support to Kerala Government in its effort to implement the SC order on Sabarimala.