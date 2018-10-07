Crowds Favourite Maruti WagonR Limited Edition is Here With these Exciting Features

Maruti Suzuki India Friday said it has launched a limited edition of its compact hatchback WagonR, which comes with two optional accessories kits, priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490, respectively.

The WagonR Limited Edition comes with a host of new features such as interior styling kit, Double-Din Bluetooth music system with speakers and reverse parking sensors. Apart from the new features, the new Limited Edition WagonR also comes with stylish seat covers with orange accents, faux wood finish on the centre console and door trims, premium cushion set, body graphics and rear spoiler. Here are all the new features you are getting.

Maruti has not specified which variants of the WagonR can be had in the Limited Edition trim. The exterior graphics are the same as the Felicity Edition launched in November 2016.

Introducing the WagonR Limited Edition Mr. R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, ‘WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them. With its tall boy design, driving comfort, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, WagonR has always been amongst the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India.”