Drinking Water After Meal – Good Or Bad?

Ayurveda firmly believes that you must not drink water a few hours before having your meals. It is also said that drinking water before meals causes weakness and emaciation as well.

Now, when you drink water immediately after having your food, it directly affects the quality of the food plus the digestive strength of the body. Whatever food you eat, drinking water adds a coolant effect to it, and the chances are that you might become obese if you follow the practice regularly. Thus, Ayurveda does not support the practice of drinking water just after a meal.

The third option i.e. drinking water during a meal is quite beneficial according to Ayurveda. Doing so moistens the food you eat and helps break down the food into fine and smaller particles. And if you’re eating something oily or spicy, it also quenches your thirst. Thus, it is an ideal and healthy habit to have water in between your meal. But, it does not mean that you should drink a glass full of water in order to quench your thirst. Try sipping a minimal amount of water during your meals. Otherwise, your stomach will be full of water, and you’ll eat less amount of food comparatively.

Even if you wish to drink water during the meal, make sure the water is at the room temperature. Drinking very cold water can reduce the digestive fire, which makes the digestive enzymes inactive, and leads to the accumulation of toxic waste in the body. This also results in toxic ailments such as acid reflux or a hiatus hernia. Also, avoid consuming aerated drinks or coffee while having your food.

So drinking water after meal immediately is not advisable. Once you’re done with your meal, wait for around half an hour, and then drink water. This will quench your thirst and also give you a feeling of fullness. After an hour or two, you can drink as much water as possible as the digestion process will be over by then.