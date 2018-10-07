From Frisking To Bomb-Sniffing Dogs Security Tightened In Jammu Kashmir Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the polls in the state, the security has been tightened for a smooth functioning of the polls.

The first-phase of the local body polls in the Kashmir Valley is to take place on Monday.

According to a police official, security forces have intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in the city as well as in the other areas of the valley in the run-up to the polls.

Sniffer dogs and frisking is to take place as well.

The security forces and various security agencies are working together to provide a general sense of security.

Sensitive areas have ample forces to keep troublemakers at bay and the poll booths too have been secured.

Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir, Ravideep Singh Sahi said the “environment” in the entire Kashmir Valley is under control and the endeavour is to create a sense of security so that the people come out to vote.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the security. Whatever force was required for the elections, has come and they are being deployed. They have been here for some time and they are adequately familiarised with the area. We have started area domination, check-points have been installed in various areas and we are working in close coordination with the police and army”, Singh said.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday took a detailed review of the security situation in the state ahead of the first phase of the municipal elections.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhat, and top officials from police, CRPF and civil administration.

The meeting discussed security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies and panchayats and the need of a safe environment for the elections.