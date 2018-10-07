Garlic To Get Rid Of Dandruff

Dandruff is a common problem plaguing the young and old across the globe. Dryness and infections lead to itchiness and flakiness of the scalp and thus cause dandruff. Garlic is believed to be an excellent herbal remedy to get rid of this skin condition because of its high vitamin and mineral content.

Phytonutrient rich garlic contains Vitamin A, B and C, Calcium, Phosphorus, Zinc etc and above all allicin, a sulphur compound, that provides nourishment to the hair and scalp, clears scalp infections and thus is an ideal antidote for treating dandruff to produce clean and healthy scalp and hair. Benefits of garlic are enjoyed either by direct consumption in regular diet to help provide vital nutrients to the skin and scalp or as extracts present in shampoos, soaps, oils and medicinal capsules which are specifically formulated and used to treat dandruff. However, garlic in any form, if consumed in inappropriate quantities or under certain conditions can have ill effects like bad breath, burning sensation in the stomach, irritable bowel, rashes, diarrhoea etc.

Antioxidants and phytonutrients present in the cloves help in treating various diseases to improve general health and well being of individuals. Enriched in essential vitamins, minerals and oils this herb aids in strengthening the immunity of the body and thereby prevents health issues like high cholesterol, cardiac issues, cold and cough, arthritis, skin infections and inflammations, dandruff and ensures a healthy body, hair and scalp.

Enriched with antioxidants and essential nutrients, this herb helps to fight and prevent diseases by improving and strengthening the immunity system of the body thereby helping to prevent diseases like Seborrhoeic dermatitis and dandruff also. It regulates the production of antigens and white blood cells in the body which help combat and prevent illnesses.

The essential nutrients in garlic help to regulate and control sebum production on the scalp, thereby helping to treat dandruff effectively. It also improves blood circulation in the scalp and strengthens the hair roots and protects the hair follicles to produce strong, shiny, thick and beautiful tresses.

Dandruff and scalp issues are also caused by following an unhealthy and improper intake of essential nutrients required for providing proper nourishment to the body, skin and hair. Garlic is a store house of essential vitamins and minerals which if consumed in the right amounts, can provide relief from these ill effects of low nutritional diet and help to cure dandruff effectively. Garlic is generally crushed and this paste is added to spice up the food. Once garlic is crushed, a component called allicin is formed that acts against dandruff. This garlic paste for dandruff can also be applied topically for more effective results.

For sensitive skin, diluted form of garlic paste or garlic juice for dandruff can be applied to the scalp.

Dandruff is also caused by a fungal infection on the scalp by the fungus Malassezia furfur. The anti biotic, Allicin and other antioxidants present in garlic have excellent anti fungal, anti bacterial properties and anti inflammatory properties that clean the infection, hydrate the scalp and help to relieve the itchiness and scaliness of the scalp, dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis.

Source & Credits: Stylecraze