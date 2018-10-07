How To Make Your Partner In Right Mood?

A healthy sex life is a key to a good relationship. It is expected that a couple in love will have a matching libido but sadly that is not always the case. Libidos differ from person to person depending on a lot of reasons including stress, ageing, the birth of a child and other medical conditions.

Tips Partner In Right Mood:

Make sex a priority:

Love and happiness aside, it is also important for couples to pay heed to lovemaking. Sex should not be on the backburner. Both partners should understand that having a good sex life is as essential as love and trust.

Communication is the key:

Communication is of prime importance in any relationship. While sexual intimacy can be a difficult thing to breach, it is important to talk on the subject especially when the couple is out of sync with their expectations. It is important that the topic is dealt with respect and both partners’ point of view.

Set the right mood

Before reaching the breaking point, identification of weak points is essential. Couples can take their experiences up a notch and identify the good and bad aspects of their sexual activity. Setting the right mood, lighting aromatic candles or taking things beyond the room can also make a good impact on the sexual life.

Workaround each other’s schedules

Sex can never be good enough unless both the partners have the energy. Even if one of the partners is exhausted, the sexual experience wouldn’t be worth it. It is vital for couples to work upon this and match their energies to maximise their pleasure levels.

Work on intimacy

Intimacy extends beyond the bedroom and this differs from couple to couple. However, before rushing into sex, it is important to start slow and build upon the sexual experience itself. Hence, foreplay is very important. These little things can definitely spice up levels of intimacy.

Therapy works

If nothing works out, there is always therapy. When things don’t click for a couple, a therapist can offer helpful advice. An expert can help the couple traverse through the ego clashes and other arguments and focus on their sexual life. If not dealt with properly, this can signify a further disconnect in the relationship.