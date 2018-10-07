India Confirms Asian Dominance. Lifts U19 Asia Cup in Emphatic Fashion

India beat Sri Lanka in the finals of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday to clinch the Asia Cup title. It was a complete performance by the boys in blue as they scored 304/3 in 50 overs. Emulating their seniors, India’s Under-19 squad too scripted a dominating run to lift their sixth title by outplaying Sri Lanka in all three departments to script a comprehensive 144 run win in the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India had raised a mammoth total without a single batsman crossing three-figure mark, which means there was a consistent performance from everyone. Except for Devdutt PAdikkal 31(43) every other batsman who set out to bat scored half-centuries. Lusty hitting by Ayush Badoni 52(28) and PrabhSimran Singh 65(37) helped India cross 300 after Yashasvi Jaiswal 85(113) and Anuj Rawat57(79) laid a solid foundation. In response, it was Harsh Tyagi who proved to be the chief destroyer for Srilanka picking 6 wickets for 38 in his quota of 10 overs.

After the match Tyagi, the star performer said “It was quite helpful for the spinners. I was sticking to my basics and planning with the captain. It was enjoyable out there. Hats off to all our staff members and our coaches. With our video analyst, we had a video that helped us on where to bowl. Always a great opportunity for the youngsters to play here, I would like to thank the ACC for organizing this tournament.”

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is declared the man of the tournament for his excellent batting performances through the tournament.