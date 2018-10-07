Malaika Arora Khan Opens about Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Case

Tanushree Dutta made sexual harassment allegations against actor Nana Patekar a few days back. The former actress, popular for her roles in films like Chocolate (2005) and Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), had also called out Bollywood for not lending support to her.

However, later, prominent faces like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others spoke out on the issue. Now, actress Malaika Arora, too, has raised her voice in support of Tanushree Dutta.

In her interview with DNA, the actress has mentioned how it’s important that a society’s mindset towards perceiving a woman’s character changes to make them feel more comfortable. In her statements to the daily, she has also asserted that what Tanushree is doing is absolutely right, fearless and one should listen to her.

She criticised people and the media for questioning why Tanushree chose to speak after 10 years, and said, “I’ve been following Tanushree’s case. What makes me sad is that people, and even the media, have been highly irresponsible as far as this incident is concerned. These are times where you should have a united front. I didn’t like the fact that many of them were questioning her about why she spoke 10 years later. How does it matter whether she spoke then or now? The fact that she’s speaking up should be respected”.