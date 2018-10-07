Model Code of Conduct imposed in Telangana, Chief Electoral Officer explains Do’s and Don’ts

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar Saturday said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has now come into force across the state following the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly Elections 2018 by the Election Commission. As the poll conduct has been imposed in Telangana, Kumar ordered that political posters, banners, and advertisements on all the government properties will be removed with 24 hours.

He further added that all the political parties, candidates or any other person connected with the elections will not use the official vehicles. “Political posters, banners, and advertisements on all government properties will be removed in the next 24 hours. We’re asking that there will be a total ban of the use of official vehicles by political parties, candidates or any other person connected with elections,” Rajat Kumar said.

The Chief Electoral Officer also said that a 24*7 control room would be set-up and more lines added to the 1950 helpline number. “Mobile and static squads will be deployed to monitor MCC violations. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has informed that Rs 1 crore in cash was seized on Friday. We are also coordinating with the I-T department in monitoring high-value transactions,” an official release quoted him as saying.

In other reports, the Election Commission Saturday extended the time for final publication of electoral rolls in Telangana from October 8 to October 12.