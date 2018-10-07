Model Kill 45-Year Old Mother Over Drugs

On Friday a model killed his mother over drugs and finances.

Mumbai-based 23-year-old Lakshya Singh had allegedly killed his 45-year-old Sunita Singh.

As per reports, Sunita, Lakshya and his girlfriend Aaeshpriya Banerjee (22) were consuming drugs. Along with the family, there were two servants in the house. After taking drugs, Sunita was highly intoxicated and blabbering, which led to a heated argument between the two, over their finances and expenses. When Sunita did not stop blabbering, Lakshya lost his calm and slapped and punched her in the face. He also kicked her in the back and stomach. Police added, during this entire episode, Aaeshpriya kept asking Lakshya to stop, but her pleas went unheeded.

After the assault, Lakshya wanted to lock his mother in the bathroom for a few hours to teach her a lesson. In a fit of rage he pushed her in the bathroom; not realising that Sunita had hit her head on the wash basin, he locked the bathroom from outside. Due to the impact, the wash basin broke into pieces and she died on the spot. On opening the bathroom door in the morning, he found Sunita dead.

The 2 domestic workers who were present at the time of the incident had their statements recorded.

The police have arrested Lakshya for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304) of the Indian Penal Code.