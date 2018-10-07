Reports Say Virat Kohli Wants Wives to be Allowed to Accompany on Tours

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sarma have been setting couple goals for quite some time. The Indian captain makes flying kisses to his wife after hitting a ton and their display of affection is equally appreciated as Kohli’s batting. One can understand such a loving husband not wanting to miss his wife while he is at long overseas tours. If reports are to be believed, Indian captain has apparently made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its rule on wives of the players.

Kohli wants the Indian cricket board to allow wives of the players to accompany them on full overseas tours, according to reports.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

So what is the current rule like?

The current rule allows WAGs of India’s cricket to accompany them for only 14 days after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour abroad. But Kohli did not seem affected by that rule as his wife was travelling with throughout the England tour.

But despite the rule, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was seen travelling with the team throughout their tour in England last month. The Bollywood actress was even slammed on social media after she appeared in the Indian team’s picture at the High Commission event in London during the tour. Perhaps all that issues have forced Kohli to make his wife’s stay with him a little more ‘legal. With a long Australian tour approaching, Kohli needs to rush to make these key changes.