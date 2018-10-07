Salman Khan’s brother in law Ayush’s Twitter Account gets hacked

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has finally made his Bollywood debut with his latest release ‘Loveyatri’. While the film and the actors have been receiving positive reviews, Aayush’s wife Arpita took to her twitter handle to inform that the actor’s account has been hacked.

However, it seemed like the posts shared by the hackers were immediately removed from Aayush’s restored Twitter profile.

Arpita shared a post on Instagram as well as Twitter account, which read: “Someone has hacked into Aayush’s Twitter account and is posting extremely fabricated and malicious tweets. Our teams are getting to the bottom of this ASAP and strong action will be taken against the miscreants. This is totally uncalled for not something Aayush would do.”

Take a look at Arpita Khan Sharma’s post here:

However, when checked, everything seemed normal on his account. It seems probably the malicious tweets were deleted.

Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor’s account has been hacked. Hackers shared tweets related to his film “Padmaavat,” criticising the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. However, his profile was restored within an hour. Shahid thanked his fans and his team on his Instagram story.