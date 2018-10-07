Samantha Akkineni shares an adorable anniversary wish for hubby Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are one of the most popular couples in the South and their online PDA never fails to make hearts flutter.

The couple is currently in Europe and has been enjoying a romantic holiday with each other.

Today,the two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Social media platforms are exploding with wishes for Sam and Chay. The U Turn actress took to Instagram to share a cute picture of themselves and wished Naga Chaitanya in the most delightful way possible.

She wrote, “The greatest thing about my life is that I come back home to you everyday.Happy anniversary to the part of me I am most proud of (sic)”





Naga Chaitanya and Samantha met each other in 2009 on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave. They were best friends for a long time, and finally started dating at the end of 2014. They tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu tradition, on October 6 last year, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will be sharing the screen space in an upcoming untitled film. The film will be directed by Venky Atluri.