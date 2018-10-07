KeralaLatest News

SHOCKING! Sub Inspector Forces Tribal Youth to Cut their Hair?

Oct 7, 2018, 05:15 pm IST
Kerala is often claimed to be that state where the lifestyle of the poor and the tribals are marginally better than in
any other part of India, but incidents like this are not going to enhance that reputation.

In Meenakshipuram, Palakkad district of Kerala, Sub Inspector R Vinod has been accused of forcing tribal youth into cutting their hair. The victims said that they had grown the hair as a part of a customary offering to the diety and
that Sub Inspector had forced them into cutting their hair.

It is Sanjay and Nidheesh, residents of Meenakshipuram who came up with the complaint against SI. After the head of  the department received the complaint, SI Vinod was transferred to AR Camp.

