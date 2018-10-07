Latest NewsEntertainment

Sreesanth Cries in Bigg Boss 12 and the Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Oct 7, 2018, 11:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House. He has already been in the news for many reasons ever since the inception of Bigg Boss 12 and this time he is in the news for a video in which he is crying.

The contestant broke down after watching a video message from his wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Sreesanth was inconsolable as he missed his family badly. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram

SreeSanth Will Get Emotional After Watching His Wife's Video Message ❤️✨ Follow @biggbossn12 & Never Miss An Update , Exclusive News & Leaks About BB12. ❤️ . © COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER – ⚠ All The Credit & COPYRIGHT of News , Media , Photo , Video reserved and served to – @colorstv , @endemolshineind @voot @rajcheerfull & Entire Team of Bigg Boss & Suitable Owner . #dipikakakar #dipikakakaribrahimin #shoaibibrahim #shoaibdipika #wesupportdipikakakaribrahim #karanvirbohra #nehhapendse #SrishtyRode #somikhan #sabakhan #jasleenmatharu #anupjalota #deepakthakur #urvashivani #roshmibanik #kritiverma #biggboss12 #follow4follow #follow4followback #like4like #likeforlike #salmankhan

A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri (@biggbossn12) on

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth was locked inside the Kaalkothari and he got into a massive argument with Surbhi and Romil. There were also reports that Sreesanth is the lowest paid among contestants, but these doubts were clarified and Sreesanth is one among the toppaid contestants.

Tags

Related Articles

May 16, 2018, 09:58 pm IST

Neighbour Complained about unusual noise from House? Any Guess What that noise was ?

May 11, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

Wanna be a KSRTC bus driver?

Breaking News...!! India's 20th gold medal at CWG 2018
Apr 14, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Breaking News…!! India’s 20th gold medal at CWG 2018

Kathua rape case-a Facebook post
Apr 13, 2018, 08:20 am IST

Does God not live in His shrine anymore? A Facebook post

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close