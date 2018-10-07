Sreesanth Cries in Bigg Boss 12 and the Reason Will Melt Your Heart

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House. He has already been in the news for many reasons ever since the inception of Bigg Boss 12 and this time he is in the news for a video in which he is crying.

The contestant broke down after watching a video message from his wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Sreesanth was inconsolable as he missed his family badly. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth was locked inside the Kaalkothari and he got into a massive argument with Surbhi and Romil. There were also reports that Sreesanth is the lowest paid among contestants, but these doubts were clarified and Sreesanth is one among the toppaid contestants.