Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu Full Movie ‘NOTA’ Leaked Online

Telugu movie NOTA, featuring Vijay Deverakonda is the latest target of pirated websites. A popular gang, known for their notorious movie leak online, has leaked the Anand Shankar’s NOTA on torrents for a free download. This is set to affect the film’s collection at the Box Office.

Just a few hours after the film hit the theatres on October 5, the active gang did its job and leaked the full movie online. What is quite disheartening to know is that NOTA has been made on quite a low budget, which means the loss to the movie from its online leak is going to affect the film’s entire cast and crew in terms of the financial flows.

It’s also shocking to realise that the gang has leaked the film in seven versions for its free download from the website. Further, a claim of showing the HQ version of the film is being made. However, NOTA has been recorded in its full length to release on the website.

NOTA is a political thriller film, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green. A bilingual film, released in both Tamil and Telugu, NOTA wasn’t received well by the audience, especially in the Telugu speaking regions.