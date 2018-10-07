You Can’t Stop Admiring Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot. Check this Out

Big Boss 9 winner Prince Narula soon to marry his long-time girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple met and build their relationship in Big Boss house and now the cutest couple of television are giving us major couple goals with their candid photoshoot.

The pictures look so amazing and the frames look as though it came out of a Bollywood song sequence.

Prince Narula took his Instagram handle and shared the cute Pre-wedding picture with the caption

“ With life @yuvikachaudhary thanku @epicstories.in for this amazing clicks @anchaviyo thanku Ye jagha bht beautiful hai”

Here are the pictures: