Crowds Favourite Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Price Cut During Festive Season

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is regularly available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut was announced by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, who took to Twitter on Monday to post a reveal video with Flipkart’s CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, announcing the Rs. 12,999 price tag. If you are using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart there will be another ten percent cut and the price will be effectively 12000.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Sensors include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope. So, does it have a fingerprint sensor? Yes, it does. For graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Adreno 509 GPU. Onboard storage is at 64 GB with the option to expand the memory by Yes Up to 128 GB. The design is one of the most important factors when it comes to mobiles. This phone is 8 mm slim and weighs 181 grams.