Former Australian Cricketer Matthew Hayden Suffers Head Injury

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden suffered a severe head injury during a surfing incident on Sunday, 7 October. He took to social media to post pictures of his injury.

As revealed by the former cricketer on Instagram, the accident took place at Straddle Back Bank during a surfing incident with his son, Josh Hayden.

The Aussie also thanked everyone who helped him get to the hospital and disclosed that he has fractured C6 vertebra and tore C5, C4 ligaments.

Hayden since his retirement from international cricket, has expressed his fondness for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been a regular part of the commentary team in both IPL and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).