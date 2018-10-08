Indian Air Force celebrating 86th Anniversary : Watch Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary today, highlighting the “untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices” made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the parade.

Air display and acrobatics by the Air Force’s various aircrafts, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets as well as Rudra helicopters followed the parade.