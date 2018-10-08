Navratri Special Recipe : Spicy Peanut Noodles

Treat yourself tonight to this speedy yet flavor-packed Vegan Spicy Peanut Noodles. A healthy and satisfying one-pot meal that takes 20 minutes to prepare – that much quicker than a takeout and tastes yum and d-licious!!

INGREDIENTS FOR NOODLES

1 LB packet of Thin spaghetti (454 grams)

1 teaspoon Ginger paste

1 teaspoon Crushed Garlic

1/4 cup of Toasted Tofu pieces (optional)

1 packet of Snap peas ( 227 grams packet) (or coleslaw)

4-5 stalks of Chopped Green Onions

3 tablespoon Olive oil

Salt to taste

SAUCE INGREDIENTS

2-3 tablespoon Red chili sauce

1/4 cup Vegan Peanut butter

3/4 teaspoon Sesame Oil

1/4 cup Soy sauce

3 tablespoon Water

METHOD

Assemble ingredients listed under sauce. To make peanut butter at home – roast 1/4 cup peanuts in a pan until light brown in color. Remove its skin. Add toasted peanut to a blender, add 2 teaspoon oil, 2 teaspoon honey and salt. Pulse until smooth and creamy.

In a bowl combine all the ingredients.

Whisk. Add water to make a smooth paste. Set it aside.

Boil noodles as per package instructions.

Drain and set it aside.

Assemble rest of the ingredients.

Wash and clean snap peas. Thinly slice them. Feel fee to use coleslaw instead of snap peas.Heat oil in a pan.

Add ginger-garlic.

Saute for a minute on a medium low flame.

Stir in snap peas and saute for few seconds. Add salt and mix. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Add boiled and drained noodles.

Pour in the sauce.

Mix until well blended. Add green onions and cover the pan..

Take it off the flame and let it sit covered for couple of minutes.

Top with some toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro leaves.

Serve hot.