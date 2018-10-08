Naxalism will be eliminated from India in 3 years,Says Rajanth Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated the risk of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) might be burnt up from the country in about three years.

Addressing troops of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on the occasion in their 26th anniversary celebrations here, Singh stated their action will have to be rapid and fast but by no means “reckless.”

Singh, talking on the CRPF camp here, stated districts suffering from Naxal violence in the country have come right down to about 10-12 as compared to 126 a while back.

The day isn’t some distance, may be in a time period of 1-2 or 3 years, that the LWE might be eliminated from the country and this might happen because of your (CRPF) decision, braveness and hard work and that of the state police forces, he stated.

“I congratulate you on the kind of work you have done in the LWE theatre of the country,” Singh stated.

The minister stated the drive has killed 131 Maoists and militants this year whilst it has apprehended 1,278 of them and has effected 58 surrenders throughout the same time.

The home minister also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir, where the CRPF is deployed because the lead counter-militancy drive, has been and might be an “inseparable” part of India.