Prisons department plans to provide govt jobs for prisoners and ex-prisoners

Telangana Prisons Department has planned to provide jobs for more than 500 prisoners and ex-prisoners ,With an aim to curb crime in the state.

“Telangana Prisons Department has started many innovative ideas. One part of it is to reduce the crime in the society. We have started taking noble steps for the employment of the released prisoners. Already we have employed more than 500 prisoners and released prisoners in our prisons petrol bunks,” Narsimha, Inspector General, Telangana Prisons Department said.

“We also pay Rs 15,000 wages to each prisoner in urban areas and Rs 12,000 in rural areas. Due to this, the prisoners are not committing crime after having a job in the hands. Last week, we conducted a job fair for the released prisoners and we invited multiple-national companies for providing employment. Eight to 10 companies came forward and participated in the fair,” he added.

Narsimha went on to add that 155 released prisoners got jobs when the fair was organised last time.

“We are going to continue this program. This has helped us to reduce crime in the society,” he said.