(video) Remember Mbappe-the Best Young Player of 2018 Fifa WC? Watch Him Score 4 Goals in 13 Minutes!

Oct 8, 2018, 11:19 pm IST
For all those who watched the FIFA World cup of 2018, Kylian Mbappé is someone whom you can never forget. The French forward surprised everyone with his stamina and quick moves and was pivotal in France’s success.

Kylian Mbappé, 2018 FIFA World Cup’s best young player, scored four goals in 13 minutes for PSG against Lyon in Ligue 1. The 19-year-old won the penalty for Neymar’s opener in the 9th minute and scored four goals 61st minute onwards. Mbappé became the youngest player to score 4 goals in one Ligue 1 game in 45 seasons. Watch all the goals here:

