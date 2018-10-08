Will Congress regain Its Lost Seats In 2019 Polls?

On the 6th of October, the Election Commission has announced the last round of Assembly dates before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

And as the parties have begun their campaigns & rallies will Congress make its grand comeback?

In Hyderabad, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) had failed to bag a single seat in the 2014 polls, and the party is now looking at its past mistakes to avoid making the same.

The party is confident that it will get a number of seats since its alliance with Telugu Desam Party.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is also eyeing Hyderabad where it won 1 seat in the last elections.

In 2014, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) won 7 seats, while the BJP won 4 and then alliance partner Telugu Desam three.

But will the Congress, joining hands with Telugu Desam garner more seats in the upcoming Assembly polls?

“Having the TD on our side definitely is an advantage and the graph of Congress will improve. We will win a majority of the seats in the city,” said a senior leader from Congress.

The city Congress started a padayatra in the city on Sunday. Party leaders claimed that the development of Hyderabad took place during their tenure.

The Telangana state is to go to polls on the 7th of December and the results will be announced on the 11th.